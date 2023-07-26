Andrew Thomas, Giants Agree to 5-Year, $117M Contract; Includes OL-Record Guarantee

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After a breakout 2022 season, Andrew Thomas has received a record-breaking contract extension from the New York Giants.

The team officially announced Thomas signed a multiyear extension Wednesday.



Thomas' agent, John Thornton, told ESPN's Adam Schefter the deal is worth $117.5 million over five years and includes an offensive line record $67 million in fully guaranteed money.

