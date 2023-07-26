Evian Championship 2023: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

3 of 3

Though relatively new to the women's major circuit—it became a Ladies European Tour and LPGA co-sanctioned major in 2013—the Evian Championship has become one of the sport's premier events.



Evian Resort Golf Club provides a beautiful backdrop for the European Tour's only stop in France. Interestingly, no French nationals have ever won the tournament. Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour, Pauline Roussin and Celine Herbin will be looking to change that in 2023.



Henderson will look to defend her crown from a strong field headlined by early favorite Hyo Joo Kim, who has traditionally fared well at this event. She won in 2014, tied for third last year and tied for second in 2019.



20-year-old phenom Rose Zhang is also among the favorites after winning her pro debut at the Mizuho Americas Open and finishing in the top 10 of two of her last three tournaments.



21-year-old Linn Grant will be another golfer to watch, after she notched her first LPGA victory at the Dana Open earlier this month.



"I've imagined this day so many times in so many ways in my own mind," Grant told CBS after the win (h/t Jack Hirsh of Golf.com). "Being here now, I'm so speechless, at the same time, I feel familiar with the setting for some reason."

Grant has earned five victories on the Ladies European Tour dating back to last year and should be a factor this weekend in France.



Corpuz should also be a factor, given her strong play at 2023 majors. in addition to winning the U.S. Women's Open, she has finished no lower than tied for 15th at a major this season. She is also fresh off a second-place finish at the Dana Open.



Along with a great list of competitors, fans could be treated to a bit of history. Since the Evian Championship became an official major in 2013, there has not been a repeat winner. However, eight of them will be in the field this year.



Henderson (2022) and Kim (2014) will be joined by past winners Minjee Lee (2021), Jin Young Ko (2019), Angela Stanford (2018), Anna Nordqvist (2017), In Gee Chun (2016) and Lydia Ko (2015).



