Evian Championship 2023: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Evian Championship 2023: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize MoneyJuly 26, 2023
The string of 2023 Men's Major Championships came to an end on Sunday, with Brian Harman capping a spectacular weekend to win the Open Championship. However, the women's game has two majors remaining, with The Amundi Evian Championship scheduled to kick off on Thursday.
There will be no shortage of top competitors in the field this weekend. The list includes Allisen Corpuz, who won the U.S. Women's Open earlier this month, and defending champion Brooke Henderson.
This year's event will feature a prize purse of $6.5 million. That's significantly lower than the $11 million offered at the U.S. Women's Open but still a jump from the $4.5 million the event offered just two years ago.
As always, the tournament will take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. Here's everything else you need to know.
2023 Evian Championship
When: July 27-30
Where: Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France
Tee Times: All tee times can be found on LPGA.com
Prize Pool: $6.5 million pool ($975,000 to winner)
TV Schedule
Thursday: 5-7 a.m. ET, 9:30-11:30 a.m. ET on Golf Channel
Friday: 5-7 a.m. ET, 9:30-11:30 a.m. ET on Golf Channel
Saturday: 5:30-11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel
Sunday: 5:30-11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel
Live Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock
Early Favorites
Hyo Joo Kim 12-1
Rose Zhang 16-1
Nelly Korda 16-1
Linn Grant 18-1
Ayaka Furue 18-1
Jin Young Ko 18-1
Atthaya Thitikul 18-1
Xiyu Lin 20-1
Minjee Lee 22-1
Jiyai Shin 22-1
Leona Maguire 22-1
Nasa Hataoka 25-1
Charley Hull 30-1
Brooke M. Henderson 30-1
Allisen Corpuz 30-1
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Preview
Though relatively new to the women's major circuit—it became a Ladies European Tour and LPGA co-sanctioned major in 2013—the Evian Championship has become one of the sport's premier events.
Evian Resort Golf Club provides a beautiful backdrop for the European Tour's only stop in France. Interestingly, no French nationals have ever won the tournament. Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour, Pauline Roussin and Celine Herbin will be looking to change that in 2023.
Henderson will look to defend her crown from a strong field headlined by early favorite Hyo Joo Kim, who has traditionally fared well at this event. She won in 2014, tied for third last year and tied for second in 2019.
20-year-old phenom Rose Zhang is also among the favorites after winning her pro debut at the Mizuho Americas Open and finishing in the top 10 of two of her last three tournaments.
21-year-old Linn Grant will be another golfer to watch, after she notched her first LPGA victory at the Dana Open earlier this month.
"I've imagined this day so many times in so many ways in my own mind," Grant told CBS after the win (h/t Jack Hirsh of Golf.com). "Being here now, I'm so speechless, at the same time, I feel familiar with the setting for some reason."
Grant has earned five victories on the Ladies European Tour dating back to last year and should be a factor this weekend in France.
Corpuz should also be a factor, given her strong play at 2023 majors. in addition to winning the U.S. Women's Open, she has finished no lower than tied for 15th at a major this season. She is also fresh off a second-place finish at the Dana Open.
Along with a great list of competitors, fans could be treated to a bit of history. Since the Evian Championship became an official major in 2013, there has not been a repeat winner. However, eight of them will be in the field this year.
Henderson (2022) and Kim (2014) will be joined by past winners Minjee Lee (2021), Jin Young Ko (2019), Angela Stanford (2018), Anna Nordqvist (2017), In Gee Chun (2016) and Lydia Ko (2015).
