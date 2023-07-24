X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike Suspended Indefinitely for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

    Erin WalshJuly 24, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 27: Denver Broncos defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers on November 27, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is the latest casualty of the NFL's investigation into widespread gambling among its players.

    Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy after placing bets on games during the 2022 campaign.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Another indefinite gambling suspension. <a href="https://t.co/wqGo4y2hq9">pic.twitter.com/wqGo4y2hq9</a>

    He can apply for reinstatement in July 2024.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.