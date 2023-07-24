Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike Suspended Indefinitely for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is the latest casualty of the NFL's investigation into widespread gambling among its players.

Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy after placing bets on games during the 2022 campaign.

He can apply for reinstatement in July 2024.

