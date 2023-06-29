X

    Colts' Rashod Berry, FA Demetrius Taylor Suspended 1 Year for Betting on NFL Games

    Erin WalshJune 29, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 24: The NFL logo during OTA's on May 24, 2023 at the Chief's Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022 campaign, the league announced Thursday.

    Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere has also been suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games at the team's facility.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

