Colts' Rashod Berry, FA Demetrius Taylor Suspended 1 Year for Betting on NFL Games

The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022 campaign, the league announced Thursday.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere has also been suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games at the team's facility.

