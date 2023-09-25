Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Placed in Concussion Protocol After Loss vs. Steelers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been placed in concussion protocol after Sunday's loss 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported Garoppolo did not address the media following the game because he was being evaluated for a concussion. Garoppolo took every snap, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Raiders are 1-2 in Garoppolo's first three starts with the franchise. He's thrown for 709 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. The six picks are more than he had in 11 games with the San Francisco 49ers last season (four).

Garoppolo's tenure with the Raiders got off to a bad start. He agreed to a three-year contract in free agency, but his introductory press conference was postponed by a day for unspecified reasons.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted the Raiders put language in the contract that would have allowed them to release Garoppolo without charge if he failed to pass a physical. The language was included because Garoppolo was recovering from surgery to repair a broken foot he suffered in Week 13 of the 2022 season with the Niners.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on July 23 that Garoppolo was able to pass his physical, clearing the way for him to be with the team when training camp opened two days later.

Injuries have been a big part of Garoppolo's career. His only extended stint as the starter for the New England Patriots came in 2016 when Tom Brady was suspended for four games. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 that kept him out for the next two games before Brady returned.

In his first full season with the 49ers in 2018, Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed 10 games in 2020 due to ankle injuries and two games in 2021 with a calf injury.

The Raiders are betting on Garoppolo to get them back into playoff contention after a disappointing 6-11 record last season when Derek Carr was their quarterback. Head coach Josh McDaniels was Garoppolo's offensive coordinator for four seasons in New England.