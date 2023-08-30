Aidan O'Connell, Raiders Who Boosted Stock With Strong Preseason Showing

Aidan O'Connell, Raiders Who Boosted Stock With Strong Preseason ShowingAugust 30, 2023
The Raiders closed out the preseason with a 31-16 loss to finish 2-1. While wins and losses don't really matter, the Raiders will hope that record is a harbinger of good things to come in the 2023 season.
The final scores really don't matter, as each team approaches the preseason differently. Some team don't play any of their starters at all, while others trot out the first string for at least a few drives in each game.
What is important, though, are the individual performances throughout the exhibition season that move players up the depth chart or prove they belong on the official 53-man roster.
Here's a look at three Raiders who made a statement with their play in the preseason.
OG Greg Van Roten
The Las Vegas offensive line made strides last season, but it still comes into the 2023 season as a hotel topic for the Raiders. They paved the way for Josh Jacobs to lead the league in rushing, but pass protection is still a work in progress.
The right side of the line has been particularly vexing over the last few seasons. Alex Bars and Jermaine Eluemunor played the most snaps over there last season, but their jobs were certainly not set in stone.
Looking back on all the preseason games, it would appear Greg Van Roten has taken over the right guard spot. The former Bills starter has been rock-solid in the preseason.
The 33-year-old took the lead by starting the first two preseason games and posting a clean sheet with no pressures allowed, per PFF.
Van Roten showed he can still be an NFL starter and will likely get that opportunity because of his preseason form.
WR Kristian Wilkerson
Kristian Wilkerson was one of the most improbable inclusions on Raiders initial 53-man roster. The Raiders released some established veterans with real production in favor of the 26-year-old Wilkerson who has only seen eight targets in his career.
A strong preseason showing is a big reason why.
Wilkerson led all receivers in the preseason with 17 catches and really showed out in the final game. A huge chunk came in the final preseason game when Wilkerson showed off with 10 catches for 122 yards.
Wilkerson brings the ability to play special teams but he also brings some size to the receiver room. With Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow slotted for major roles, the Raiders could use a big-bodied receiver to bring some diversity to the table.
The 6'1", 214-pound receiver has prior experience with the Patriots, meaning he has some understanding of Josh McDaniels' offense. It wouldn't be surprising if he's able to parlay this preseason into an actual role in the offense after the Raiders only kept six wide receivers.
QB Aidan O'Connell
There were some positive training camp reports for fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell heading into the preseason. The preseason served to confirm what was being written about the fourth-round pick.
O'Connell saw a ton of playing time throughout the three preseason games and showcased the poise, accuracy and command that caught attention in camp. He completed 71 percent of his passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Obviously, there's a chasm between playing against backups in a preseason game and facing the live action of a first-string NFL defense during the regular season. That being said, O'Connell made an emphatic case that he should go into the season as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup.
His ability to operate the offense, deliver catchable balls and take care of the football are exactly what a team looks for in a backup quarterback. Josh McDaniels continues to praise him for how he handles himself and his consistency.
With Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history, the backup quarterback role is potentially important for the Raiders. At least they have an interesting option to go to if the 31-year-old can't suit up for a stretch of games.