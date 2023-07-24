Report: Nyheim Hines Out for Bills' Season After Injury from Being Hit by Jet Ski

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 NFL season after suffering a "significant knee injury," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Hines carried the ball only six times for Buffalo after landing with the team in a midseason trade in 2022. He had a much bigger role on special teams, scoring two touchdowns on kick returns and averaging 29.2 yards per return.

The 26-year-old didn't figure to play a big role in the running game in his first full season with the Bills. James Cook is back after an encouraging rookie campaign, and the team signed the pair of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to fortify the backfield.

Buffalo continues to be linked with free-agent running back Dalvin Cook as well. Because he was further down the depth chart, Hines' injury may have little affect on that pursuit.

His absence will force the coaching staff to rethink its approach to the return game, though.

Duke Johnson and Isaiah McKenzie were the only other players to return multiple kicks in 2022, and neither is on the roster anymore. The same is true for Jamison Crowder, who returned punts before his ankle injury in Week 4.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia speculated Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir are the likeliest candidates to get elevated on special teams with Hines unavailable.