Mets' Tommy Pham Would be a Perfect Addition to Phillies Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets are 4-5 since the All-Star break and currently sit 7.5 games back of the NL Wild Card, a position few could have possibly imagined for the team with the highest payroll and most high-profile free agency acquisitions entering 2023.



The under-performing organization figures to be sellers at the August 1 trade deadline and according to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, inter-divisional foes Philadelphia is interested in adding outfielder Tommy Pham.



It would be a perfect fit for the defending National League champion Phillies.



Pham is hitting .271 and has an on-base percentage of .355. He is hitting balls harder than he has since 2019, as evidenced by his .472 SLG percentage. Nine home runs, 35 RBI and 11 stolen bases through 75 games rounds out an impressive stat line for one of the hottest hitters in the league.



A recent groin injury forced him to miss time but he is expected back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday.



The Phillies already rank ninth in the league with a team average of .256 but could use a right handed hitter in a lineup that is predominantly lefty.

Assuming Pham can continue the hot streak he was on prior to the ill-timed injury, he would add more fire power to a team that is hoping it can recapture the magic (and offense) that fueled it to a playoff appearance and, ultimately, the World Series a year ago.



Defensively, Pham (.986 fielding percentage) is a quality outfielder who would be an upgrade in left field over Kyle Schwarber (.967) and allow the long-ball hitter to slot in at DH for the team.



He can also spell Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh in center and right field, having performed at a high level at both positions in the past.



His spot in the outfield would understandably be dependent upon Bryce Harper being able to stick at first base.



Even then, Pham provides the Phillies the type of quality depth any team with World Series aspirations would need.

Taking into account his ability to score runners and prevent opposing runs, it feels like a no-brainer for the defending league champs, as long as the Mets are willing to deal to a rival and the Phils do not have to give up a substantial haul to make the deal happen.

