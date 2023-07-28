Ranking the Top 30 Projected 2024 NBA Free Agents

0 of 30

A few potential difference-makers from the 2023 NBA free-agent class are still remaining, but the board has otherwise largely been picked clean.

Because player movement (or rumors related to it) never seems to take a break, it's already time to look forward to next summer.

For the most part, we know who will be on the market. But knowing who'll be considered the biggest names up for grabs takes loads of projection. The 2023-24 season hasn't happened yet, and one year can dramatically change the perception of a player.

So, while these rankings will be based on age, plenty of numbers and observable trends in the game, they'll also require a lot of subjectivity. Add in expected production and role in 2023-24 as well, and these players look like the biggest prizes in 2024 NBA free agency.