Tyrese Maxey Will Be 76ers Cornerstone 'For a Very Long Time,' Daryl Morey Says

Tyrese Maxey's future in the City of Brotherly Love is all but secured.

While Philadelphia won't be extending Maxey's contract this summer, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic on Tuesday that he expects the star guard to remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

"Because of the quirk of the CBA we will be able to add a significant player next year before we extend Maxey and he'll be a cornerstone, once we do that, with the franchise for a very long time," Morey said, per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov.

Maxey will earn $4.3 million in 2023-24 with his club option having been exercised. He will become a restricted free agent next summer with a qualifying offer worth $6.3 million, according to Spotrac.

The 76ers selected Maxey in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Kentucky and he has emerged as a key piece in the franchise's starting five.

The 22-year-old is coming off the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 60 games while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from deep.

Given Morey's comments, there should be little doubt about Maxey's future in Philly come next summer.