Austin Rivers: Lillard, Stars Requesting Trades to Specific Teams is 'Bad' for NBA

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

With numerous star players in the midst of trade requests, Austin Rivers did not hold back in his opinions on the state of the NBA.

In the Off Guard with Austin Rivers podcast, the 11-year veteran spoke about the active trade requests from star players Damian Lillard and James Harden, and how they are having a negative impact on the league and could impact their legacies.

"The NBA is a privilege," Rivers said. "If you are a free agent then you can choose where you go, that's the business. If you get traded somewhere, you have got to go play. ...This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this s--t. It's bad for the league."

Rivers pegged the start of it to trade requests from James Harden and Ben Simmons and said that these decisions had a negative impact on the most recent CBA.

"(The CBA) is top-heavy," Rivers said. "You either make $50 million or $2 (million). It's a scary dynamic when stars start acting like this and I am not a fan of it."

Rivers then delved into his appreciation for Lillard and his competitive drive but expressed frustration at the precedent of players forcing trades to specific destinations.

The comments come after Lillard's intentions to go to the Miami Heat have become pretty common knowledge, similar to how Harden's clear preference is to play for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022-23, is currently a free agent and likely feeling the effects of the new CBA as he looks for his next contract.

Lillard's agent reportedly told team's other than the Heat to not trade for his client, which puts the Trail Blazers in a tough spot when it comes to leverage. He is under contract through 2026-27, with a player option for the following season, so his only way out of Portland is through a trade.