Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Misses Practice with Injury; 'Tweaked' Knee During Punt Return

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Training camp may have just started in the NFL but the injury bug is always lurking.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not participate in the second day of training camp after tweaking his knee before the practice, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports:

Toney was acquired by the Chiefs midseason in 2022 and had 14 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in seven regular season games, and had seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdowns on the team's Super Bowl run.

Toney's NFL career has not taken off like it was initially supposed to, but the shift to the Chiefs made him a breakout candidate. He was a 2021 first round pick by the New York Giants, but struggled to produce and dealt with an injury during his second season that preceded the trade to Kansas City.

He has yet to play in an entire season two years into his career, and has dealt with numerous injuries, including with his hamstring, ankle and knee. He notably underwent minor knee surgery during the 2022 offseason and has played just 19 of 34 possible regular-season games over his first two years in the NFL.

Toney has experience in the return and run games as well and projects as a versatile weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs brass. The full extent of the injury is unknown, but the designation as being a "tweak" is a sign that it may not be too serious of an injury.

Still, given his injury history, it's a concerning sign for the 24-year-old.