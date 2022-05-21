Report: Giants' Kadarius Toney Has Surgery on Knee Injury; Expected Back for Camp

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney reportedly had a "minor arthroscopic knee procedure" that has sidelined him during OTA practices, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Per that report, however, he is expected to be healthy and available come training camp.

Wideout coach Mike Groh told reporters Thursday that Toney was "not running around full speed right now" but added that "he'll be ready to go."

Toney, 23, has had quite the year. Last offseason, a contract holdout, injuries and COVID-19 kept him away from the team for large chunks of time during preparations for the 2021 campaign.

Injuries and another coronavirus diagnosis then limited him to 10 games (four starts) during his rookie season. He caught 39 passes for 420 yards and showed flashes of explosiveness at points, namely a 10-catch, 189-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in October.

But in general, it was a disappointing first impression, and the Giants reportedly shopped him in April.

He remains on the team, however, and alongside Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and rookie wideout Wan'Dale Robinson gives quarterback Daniel Jones the best supporting cast he's had at the skill positions in his young career.

"He's a dynamic player," offensive coordinator Mike Kafka told reporters regarding Toney. "He has playmaking ability on the perimeter, inside, downfield, in short area. He's one of those guys that you look for to make plays for us."

That's what the Giants were expecting last season from Toney, and it came in spurts. In year two, the team will be hoping to see it more consistently.