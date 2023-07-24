Buying or Selling Giants' Top Offseason Performances Ahead Of Training Camp

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

There's a growing sense of optimism for the New York Giants' fanbase on the eve of training camp. Rookies reported on July 18, veterans will report on Tuesday, and soon, the Giants will execute real, live, meaningful practices.



The optimism stems from the fact that New York just snapped a five-year playoff drought with a trip to the divisional round. It's tempered a bit by the expected absence of unhappy running back Saquon Barkley, but New York has a playoff-caliber roster and has seen some emerging potential stars throughout the offseason.



Minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs) have provided a glimpse of what fans should expect during Giants camp—and a few top performers appear set to shine.



Of course, there's a big difference between standing out in shells and shorts and making waves in fully padded practices with the first team.



Below, you'll find a look at three of the top performances from the Giants' early 2023 offseason, what those performances mean for training camp and the regular season and whether we're truly buying the early hype.

