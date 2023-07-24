Buying or Selling Cowboys' Top Offseason Performances Ahead Of Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

With Dallas Cowboys training camp set to open for veterans and rookies alike on Tuesday, excitement for the 2023 season is building.



Fans know the big names. Stars like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs should have Dallas firmly in the playoff race this year. However, these aren't the only players who have been building momentum and generating offseason buzz.



The Cowboys have seen some standout performances during minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs) that should have fans even more eager to watch meaningful football games.



Of course, every spring and early summer performance must be taken with a grain of salt. The lack of padded practices and intense competition can often make temporary stars out of players who might not even make the regular-season roster.



Below, we'll examine three of the top performers from the Cowboys early offseason, dive into their realistic training-camp expectations and determine whether the buzz they've generated is truly worth the hype.

