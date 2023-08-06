Roman Reigns Beats Jey Uso, Retains Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam on Saturday to retain the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But he needed the help of Jimmy Uso to succeed.

Uso appeared to have this match won after hitting the Uso Splash and getting to a two-count, but Jimmy turned on his twin brother and pulled him out of the ring just before the pin.

Jimmy then hit Jey with a superkick. A confused-looking Reigns recovered from his own shock at what had happened to spear Jey through a table and retain the title.

Jey was the aggressor for much of the match despite interference from Solo Sikoa, who also found himself on the wrong end of an accidental Reigns spear, too.

In the end, The Tribal Chief's title reign of three-plus years continued thanks to help from an unexpected source.

SummerSlam marked the first singles match between Reigns and Uso in nearly three years, after The Tribal Chief defeated his cousin in a Hell in a Cell I Quit match in October 2020, requiring Jey to acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table, which led to the creation of The Bloodline.

While Reigns dominated WWE for years with help from Jey and Jimmy Uso, and later Solo Sikoa, cracks began to form in the group at WrestleMania 39.

The Usos lost the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1, and Reigns essentially ignored them in the weeks that followed to show his disgust over their loss.

Reigns tried to show the brothers up by challenging Zayn and Owens at Night of Champions with Sikoa, but when he screamed at The Usos for botching their interference, Jimmy took The Tribal Chief out with a couple of superkicks, allowing Zayn and KO to retain.

Reigns subsequently kicked Jimmy out of The Bloodline and gave Jey time to choose his allegiance. It initially looked like Jey was going to turn his back on his twin, but it was all a ruse, as The Usos attacked Reigns and Solo, officially starting the Bloodline Civil War.

The Usos clashed with Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match in the main event of Money in the Bank last month, and it turned out to be a historic contest, as the twins won thanks to Jey becoming the first person to pin Reigns in three-and-a-half years.

During the aftermath of Money in the Bank, Reigns made it seem like he was relinquishing the title and his status as Tribal Chief, but he pulled a fast one on The Usos and launched an attack on them, resulting in Sikoa putting Jimmy on the shelf.

Out for revenge, Jey challenged Reigns to a title match at SummerSlam, but Reigns insisted on laying out the rules of engagement before making it official.

Jey said the elders of their family called for Tribal Combat at Ford Field in Detroit, meaning there would be no rules.

Reigns took the challenge seriously, and he not only put the undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line but also appeared to put the role of Tribal Chief up for grabs as well.

Jey posed arguably Reigns' toughest challenge yet, but The Tribal Chief won at SummerSlam to retain his championship and extend a title run that has now lasted over 1,060 days.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.