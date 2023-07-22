LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes React to Lionel Messi's Goal in Inter Miami Debut

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami fans were not the only people watching Lionel Messi's game-winning goal during his Friday night MLS debut.

Some of the biggest celebrities and athletes in the United States, including Serena Williams, LeBron James and Kim Kardashian, were part of the sold-out crowd present at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to see Messi's 94th-minute free kick.

Some took to Twitter to praise Messi's performance and clutch goal, including James and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Inter Miami defeated Liga MX's Cruz Azul 2-1 in Leagues Cup action thanks to Messi's goal.

After years of rumors that Messi would come to play in North America, and a month of anticipation following Messi's June 7 announcement that he would join Inter Miami, the international superstar's MLS debut was everything fans and fellow athletes hoped it would be.