UFC on ESPN 49: Aspinall vs. Tybura Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC on ESPN 49: Aspinall vs. Tybura Odds, Schedule, PredictionsJuly 22, 2023
The UFC returns to London for the first time in a year with Tom Aspinall hoping to capitalize on another headlining spot in his home country.
The rising heavyweight star will have an opportunity to pick up a win over Marcin Tybura after a worst-case-scenario finish last time he fought.
The 30-year-old heavyweight was on his way to breaking through to the elite level of the division when he got a headlining fight against Curtis Blaydes. Unfortunately, he suffered an MCL tear along with damage to the ACL and meniscus in the opening minutes of the bout.
One year and a surgery later, he finds himself in the same spot with the chance to regain the lost momentum.
Aspinall isn't the only native son with a chance to shine. Molly McCanny and Nathaniel Wood are just a few others who will try to do the same.
Here's a look at the whole card and predictions for the featured bouts.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Tom Aspinall (-475) vs. Marcin Tybura (+380)
Molly McCann (-205) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+175)
Nathaniel Wood (-205) vs. Andre Fili (+175)
Paul Craig (+190) vs. Andre Muniz (-225)
Jai Herbert (+145) vs. Fares Ziam (-170)
Lerone Murphy (-140) vs. Joshua Culibao (+120)
Prelims (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Davey Grant (+115) vs. Daniel Marcos (-135)
Danny Roberts (-125) vs. Jonny Parsons (+105)
Marc Diakiese (+170) vs. Joel Alvarez (-200)
Mick Parkin (+130) vs. Jamal Pogues (-150)
Makhmud Muradov (-340) vs. Bryan Barberena (+280)
Ketlen Vieira (-150) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+130)
Chris Duncan (-150) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (+130)
Shauna Bannon (+130) vs. Bruna Brasil (-150)
Jafel Filho (-110) vs. Daniel Barez (-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aspinall vs. Tybura
Before the knee injury Aspinall sure looked the part of heavyweight title contender. He has legitimate power which is crucial in the land of the giants.
He also has something to offer on the ground with a slick submission game. Going into the fight against Blaydes he had won two out of his last three with submissions, including a straight armbar on Alexander Volkov.
The one crucial test we haven't seen him pass is taking on a great wrestler. Blaydes certainly qualified. Unfortunately, we never really got to see how they would actually matchup because of the injury.
Tybura will be interesting in the fact that he can wrestle. He doesn't have the dominant top game of Blaydes, but he averages 1.39 takedowns per 15 minutes and isn't afraid to go to that well if the standup isn't going his way.
That's a likely scenario as Aspinall is likely too big, fast and powerful for Tybura to handle on the feet.
Prediction: Aspinall via second-round TKO
McCann vs. Stoliarenko
The last two times Molly McCann fought in London, she had the best performances of her career, earning bonuses and sending the crowd into a frenzy along the way.
The flyweight is going to hope a return to O2 Arena is going to bring that form back. Her stock took a major hit in her last fight which took place at Madison Square Garden. Erin Blanchfield took just over three-and-a-half minutes to finish her with a kimura.
Julija Stoliarenko is not Blanchfield.
She has a good submission game too. She has an extensive Brazilian jiu-jitsu background but hasn't been nearly as successful in MMA. She has lost four out of her last five fights and is 10-7-2 in her career.
Blanchfield has a title shot in her future and might just be the next big thing in the division. Stoliarenko probably needs to make this fight competitive just to stay on the roster.
Expect another strong performance from McCann and another raucous moment in the O2.
Prediction: McCann via first-round TKO
Wood vs. Fili
Nathaniel Wood has looked awfully dangerous at featherweight. Andre Fili has become a great litmus test for upcoming prospects in the division. We'll find out what kind of future Wood has at 145 pounds in this one.
Wood's versatility was on display in his last two fights.
He firmly outstruck Charles Rosa in his debut, fending off his opponent's wrestling and using his kicks to dominate from range. Facing a better striker in Charles Jourdain he went to his wrestling and scored five takedowns en route to a decision win.
Fili will present new challenges. He's a high-volume striker who will look to establish distance while holding a five-inch reach advantage.
Every facet of Wood's game is going to be tested. He's not going to be able to rely too heavily on one part of his game, but if the hype is real he's still going to hold the advantage.
This one should be fun with both fighters having their moment's but Wood is the one with momentum.
Prediction: Wood via decision
