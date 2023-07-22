UFC on ESPN 49: Aspinall vs. Tybura Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC returns to London for the first time in a year with Tom Aspinall hoping to capitalize on another headlining spot in his home country.

The rising heavyweight star will have an opportunity to pick up a win over Marcin Tybura after a worst-case-scenario finish last time he fought.

The 30-year-old heavyweight was on his way to breaking through to the elite level of the division when he got a headlining fight against Curtis Blaydes. Unfortunately, he suffered an MCL tear along with damage to the ACL and meniscus in the opening minutes of the bout.

One year and a surgery later, he finds himself in the same spot with the chance to regain the lost momentum.

Aspinall isn't the only native son with a chance to shine. Molly McCanny and Nathaniel Wood are just a few others who will try to do the same.

Here's a look at the whole card and predictions for the featured bouts.