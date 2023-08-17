Suns 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Suns have a new ownership group, a new coach and new superstars all barreling into Phoenix since the start of the 2023 calendar year.

Now, it's time to see whether the mad plan works out.

Phoenix's top line of stars includes Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, along with a nightly double-double in Deandre Ayton. Throw this roster into 2K, you're likely to watch 70-win seasons and championships pile up.

Throw this roster onto an NBA floor over the course of an eight-month season, and it's truly anyone's guess. Frank Vogel will be tasked with handling the egos and star-laden roster, having been surprisingly hired to replace Monty Williams. Vogel is on his fourth NBA coaching job and was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022 after missing the playoffs.

Anything short of hoisting a banner will be a failure for one of the NBA's most interesting rosters, so pressure will be on from opening night.

Here's a look at the Suns' schedule for the 2023-24 season.

2023-24 Suns Schedule Details

Season Opener: At Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 24 (10 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: +650, per FanDuel

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Dallas Mavericks

Durant and Kyrie Irving came together in 2019 with dreams of bringing a championship to Brooklyn.

Those dreams quickly turned into nightmares. The duo never got a fully healthy run in the playoffs and pushed their way out of Brooklyn—separately—amid a falling out with management.

Now, they'll be going head-to-head competing against public perception. Durant has garnered a reputation as a ring chaser since his fateful decision to join the Warriors in 2016, and coming to a team with Booker and Beal will do little to change that. Irving has been a near-constant source of distraction for more than a half-decade at this point, and the Mavericks took a nosedive in the standings after acquiring him last season.

Durant and Irving went head-to-head once last year after the trade, with Durant knocking down a late jumper to propel the Suns to a 130-126 lead.

Denver Nuggets

The Suns want to win a championship. The Nuggets are the defending NBA champions and eliminated Phoenix on their way to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Not much else needs to be said.

Nikola Jokić spent Denver's second-round series win over Phoenix dominating and embarrassing Ayton to the point many expected the Suns to trade him this offseason. No deal has come to fruition—though not due to a lack of trying from Phoenix's part—so Ayton should have a chance to prove his mettle against the game's top center.

Jamal Murray and Booker tend to put on a show when going head-to-head, while Beal will add an interesting mix to the dynamic by giving the Suns a clear advantage at the second guard spot.

Season Forecast

The Suns are going to be really good. Barring injury, they're a mortal lock for a top-three seed in the Western Conference.

That said, the health of these Suns stars is not exactly guaranteed. Durant hasn't appeared in more than 55 games in a season since his 2019 Achilles tear. Beal has missed 74 games over the last two seasons. Booker sat out 29 games last year. Ayton missed 15.

There is enough elite talent on the roster you could say the Suns will be fine missing one of their stars for a stretch.

But the replacement on the depth chart will almost certainly be dreadful. The Suns have four high-quality NBA players, an aging Eric Gordon and then a G League team filling out the rest of the roster. There may be no better starting five in the NBA, but there is certainly no worse bench. Detroit, Charlotte, San Antonio, Houston, on down the line, all have better benches than Phoenix.

This may be the greatest test of a top-heavy team in NBA history, and it'll be fascinating to watch it play out—particularly given the injury histories of the Suns stars.

