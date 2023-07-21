ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023: Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

0 of 0

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023.

This year's show underwent several changes in the weeks leading up to the event, so the card looks much different than it was supposed to. However, that doesn't mean it won't be a great show.

Here is the full lineup for Friday's pay-per-view:

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Pac (ROH World Championship)

Athena vs. Willow Nightingale (ROH Women's World Championship)

Lucha Bros vs. Aussie Open vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends (ROH Tag Team Championships)

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia (ROH Pure Championship)

Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle (ROH TV Championship)

Mogul Embassy vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Leon Ruffin (ROH Six-Man Championships)

The Dark Order vs. The Righteous

Komander vs. Gravity

The Workhorsemen vs. Darius Martin and Action Andretti

Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams

AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor

Trish Adora vs. Leyla Hirsch

Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's show.