Lakers' Austin Reaves Says Rockets, Spurs Were on His Radar in NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

If Austin Reaves departed the Los Angeles Lakers this summer in restricted free agency, he had a couple of destinations in mind as potential homes, both of which are in Texas.

During an appearance on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (five-minute mark), Reaves said he had the Houston Rockets, prior to the Fred VanVleet deal, and the San Antonio Spurs on his radar before returning to the Lakers.

Reaves signed a four-year, $56 million deal earlier this month to remain with the Purple and Gold, but the Spurs were considered a "dark-horse" candidate for the guard and the Rockets had been heavily linked to him prior to inking VanVleet to a three-year, $130 million deal.

While Reaves had some other teams on his radar, he admitted that his desire was to remain with the Lakers all along.

"I really wanted to be in L.A. the whole time," Reaves said. "There was a couple situations that were close, but like I said, I really wanted to be in L.A. L.A. feels like home to me, so that's really where I wanted to be."

The 25-year-old also detailed how he found himself with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, saying that he declined the opportunity to be selected by the Detroit Pistons in the draft.

"We could have got drafted 42nd to Detroit but kind of declined that to kind of put me in L.A. for a better spot," Reaves said.

It's been L.A. or bust for Reaves throughout his entire career, and his loyalty and dedication have paid off as he put together an impressive 2022-23 season, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from deep.

He was even better during the Lakers run to the Western Conference Finals, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 games, all of which were starts, while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from deep.

Now that he's staying with the Lakers, the franchise remains in a solid position to contend for a title in 2023-24 and beyond.