Austin Reaves Explains How He Joined Lakers After Declining Pistons in 2021 NBA Draft

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves could have been a member of the Detroit Pistons, but his camp declined that opportunity to be selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft.

While speaking on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Reaves explained how he found himself with the Purple and Gold.

"We could have got drafted 42nd to Detroit but kind of declined that to kind of put me in L.A. for a better spot," Reaves said.

He added:

"So basically we tiered teams. Best fit for me and L.A. was I think two on the list at the time. Milwaukee might have been one, but they were tier one and I think Detroit called. It was like I said, really trying to put me in a position to you know, be able to get a roster spot.

"We knew that there was a high interest for a two-way contract, so we didn't really have to press and that's what everything in the draft would have been. From 42 and on would have been basically a two-way agreement. So we didn't have to press and I didn't really have to hear my name called either."

Reaves has since emerged as a productive player for the Lakers, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from deep.

The 25-year-old was even more effective in the 2023 playoffs, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 games, all of which were starts, while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from deep.

His performance during the 2022-23 campaign earned him a four-year, $56 million contract extension with the Lakers this summer, and now he figures to be an integral piece of the team's core for years to come.