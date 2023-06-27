X

    Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves 'Still Appears to Be an Option' for Rockets in FA

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets are reportedly considering a sizable offer sheet for Los Angeles Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Reaves "still appears to be an option" for the Rockets, who have an NBA-high $59.8 million in practical cap space. Houston has also been linked to James Harden and Fred VanVleet, among other free agents.

