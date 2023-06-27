Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves 'Still Appears to Be an Option' for Rockets in FA

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly considering a sizable offer sheet for Los Angeles Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Reaves "still appears to be an option" for the Rockets, who have an NBA-high $59.8 million in practical cap space. Houston has also been linked to James Harden and Fred VanVleet, among other free agents.

