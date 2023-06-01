X

    Austin Reaves Rumors: Spurs Named 'Dark-Horse' Candidate to Poach SG from Lakers

    Adam WellsJune 1, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before playing against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Coming off a breakout 2022-23 season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is set to cash in as a restricted free agent this summer.

    On the latest episode of the HoopsHype podcast, The Athletic's Jovan Buha cited the San Antonio Spurs as a potential "dark-horse" candidate who "will try to poach" Reaves from the Lakers.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.