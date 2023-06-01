Austin Reaves Rumors: Spurs Named 'Dark-Horse' Candidate to Poach SG from Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

Coming off a breakout 2022-23 season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is set to cash in as a restricted free agent this summer.

On the latest episode of the HoopsHype podcast, The Athletic's Jovan Buha cited the San Antonio Spurs as a potential "dark-horse" candidate who "will try to poach" Reaves from the Lakers.

