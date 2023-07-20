NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Credited Year of Service from 76ers Holdout After CBA Rules

Elsa/Getty Images

The NBA has granted Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons a year of service for the 2021-22 season despite the three-time All-Star holding out of games to force a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Simmons' service was a topic of discussion in NBA collective bargaining agreement talks. According to the report, "several" team officials pushed back on Simmons receiving a service time credit for the season.

However, Simmons was given a "standalone" credit for the season, and the situation is "not intended to set precedent for future cases." Simmons cited mental health reasons for refusing to play for the Sixers and continued to sit out after a trade to Brooklyn due to knee and back injuries.

