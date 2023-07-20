Report: Rob Manfred Expected to Be Re-Elected as MLB Commissioner for 3rd Term

AP Photo/John Minchillo

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to be voted in for a third term next week, per sources to Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"No doubt, there never was," one person told The Athletic. "It's a foregone conclusion."

Manfred assumed commissioner duties in January 2015 after 16 months as MLB's Chief Operating Officer. The 64-year-old is currently serving the second of two five-year terms in office, with his current contract expiring on January 25, 2025, per The Athletic.

The vote is expected to occur next week in Washington D.C., and Manfred needs a majority of the league's 30 owners to approve his next term to continue on as commissioner.

