Lionel Messi Contract Means Club Has Already 'Succeeded,' Inter Miami Owner Says

Arturo Jimenez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas believes the arrival of Lionel Messi on its own represents a form of affirmation for the club.

"We have (already) succeeded," he said, per The Athletic's Tom Bogert. "Expectations is something else, but we've succeeded. The fact that Lionel Messi is here, that Sergio Busquets is here and others are going to come, that we've opened new chapters for the sport in this country, we've succeeded."

Regarding the MLS owner meetings that coincided with the league's All-Star Game, Mas added that "the energy in the room today infectious" in the wake of Messi's transfer.

Mas previously detailed how the courtship of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner dates back to 2019, when Inter Miami officials first pondered the idea.

Sealing the deal could be a transformative moment for the club and MLS as a whole. The outcome has to feel especially satisfying for Mas given Inter Miami's somewhat turbulent start in the league.

Ownership faced a prolonged fight, one that was unpopular among many locals, in order to get the necessary approval for a new soccer-specific stadium in Miami.

MLS disciplined the Herons in May 2021 after they violated league rules with the signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The punishments included a record fine of $2 million.

The club has yet to finish higher than sixth in the Eastern Conference and currently sits dead last with 18 points.

But much of what has transpired so far will be a footnote if Messi thrives in South Florida.