NBA Rumors: Rudy Gay Waived by Thunder After Offseason Trades from Jazz, Hawks

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived veteran forward Rudy Gay, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 36-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.6 minutes over 56 games off the bench in 2022-23.

The former UConn star has already been traded twice this season.

The Jazz sent him to the Atlanta Hawks along with a future second-round pick for forward John Collins on June 26.

The Hawks then traded Gay, TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba and a second-round pick to the Thunder for Patty Mills on July 8.

Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype provided some insight on the move from a Thunder perspective.

Gay has played 17 NBA seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Jazz, averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He posted a career-high 21.1 PPG for the Kings in 2014-15.

He entered the NBA as the eighth overall pick in the 2006 draft following a fantastic collegiate career which ended with him earning consensus second-team All-American honors.

Per ClutchPoints, Gay is one of five active NBA players drafted in 2006 or earlier alongside LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.