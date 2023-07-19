AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The battle of attrition between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club wrote its latest chapter Wednesday night on TBS in Blood & Guts, All Elite Wrestling's answer to the historic War Games.

The match, pitting the top stars in the promotion and featuring the debut of former New Japan Pro-Wrestling mega-star Kota Ibushi, was the marquee of a bout that also featured the conclusion of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament and a rare FTW Championship defense by Hook.

Who emerged victoriously from the dangerous, violent steel cage spectacular?

Find out now with the July 19 show.