Kings 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

The Sacramento Kings put together their best season in more than a decade in 2022-23, and now they're looking to keep that momentum going in 2023-24.

Sacramento finished the 2022-23 season third in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record thanks to the emergence of De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray, in addition to having Domantas Sabonis for a full season after acquiring him in a trade during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Kings also nearly defeated the 2022 champion Golden State Warriors in the postseason, taking the franchise to seven games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was a promising step in the right direction for the Kings, who will now have to navigate a more difficult conference in 2023-24 with the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns all having made upgrades this summer.

The Warriors acquired Chris Paul from Washington, the Lakers signed Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes and the Suns acquired Bradley Beal from the Wizards.

With that in mind, here's a look at the schedule Sacramento will have to navigate this coming season.

2023-24 Kings Schedule Details

Season Opener: at Utah Jazz, Oct. 25, 9 p.m. ET

Full Schedule: Full schedule available at NBA.com.





Top Matchups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two decades, and that should be no different in 2023-24, especially with the addition of Paul to a veteran roster that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

While the Warriors traded a young, talented player in Jordan Poole to the Wizards in exchange for Paul, Golden State should still have a solid bench rotation this season with Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody being the depth headliners.

With Golden State's veterans nearing the end of their lengthy careers, the Dubs are surely eyeing another title in 2023-24, and they should be one of the toughest teams to compete against with a revamped core.

While a matchup against Golden State will serve as a rematch of the 2023 first round, it will also determine just how good the Kings can be this year.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are the reigning NBA champions, and they're favored to get back to the Finals in 2023-24 with the return of many of their star players.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are headliners in a core that also includes Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon, and they should put Sacramento's starting five to the test.

And although Denver lost Bruce Brown in free agency to the Indiana Pacers, the Nuggets boast a solid bench rotation that includes Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, DeAndre Jordan and Justin Holiday.

If the Kings are going to make a deep playoff run in 2023-24, they're going to have to figure out a way to stop Jokić and the Nuggets, otherwise it could be another season of an early postseason exit.

Season Forecast

The only way to go for the Kings is up, though they didn't make any significant additions during the offseason.

Sacramento's starting lineup is expected to be just as it was in 2022-23 with Fox, Murray, Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter. While that's not a bad starting five, the Kings could use a better shooting guard to pair with Fox.

Fox figures to maintain the scoring load in 2023-24 alongside Sabonis, but a more capable shooting guard could help take the Sacramento offense to the next level.

Until they add another piece, it's hard to envision the Kings challenging the likes of the Nuggets, Warriors or Suns for an NBA title. That said, there's little doubt they'll make the postseason, and they should be a serious contender for one of the top three seeds in the Western Conference.

Record Prediction: 46-36

