Patriots Rumors: Leonard Fournette to Hold Workout for NE amid Dalvin Cook Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are believed to be among the teams eyeing free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, but they will be giving another veteran a look on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is holding a workout for the Patriots.

Fournette was released by the Buccaneers in March after spending three years in Tampa Bay. He was a member of the team's Super Bowl LV victory in the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old has not passed the 1,000-yard mark in a season since 2019. Last year, Fournette carried the ball 189 times for 668 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. His average of 3.5 yards per carry was the second-lowest mark of his career. However, he managed to make an impact as a pass-catcher with 73 receptions for career highs of 523 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The Patriots will be led by Rhamondre Stevenson, who registered 204 carries for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore season in 2022. New England lacks depth behind him, as second-year player Pierre Strong Jr. and veteran Ty Montgomery played sparingly last season.

Fournette and Cook are joined by former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott as the top running backs remaining on the open market. However, teams around the league are less inclined to commit major contracts to aging players as the running back position continues to be devalued.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots are prepared to buck that trend and sign one of those veterans to pair with Stevenson.