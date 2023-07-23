WWE Predictions for the Rest of 2023

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

As WWE continues to build momentum toward the 2023 edition of the SummerSlam premium live event, wrestling fans have shifted their focus to the aftermath and what the rest of the year will hold for the company's top performers.

With Roman Reigns still locked in as WWE's top champion, Ronda Rousey venturing out on her own and a new stable led by Bobby Lashley making waves, there is a genuine excitement about the storylines and characters for the remainder of the year.

Here are three predictions wrestling fans can take to the bank for the rest of 2023 in WWE.

Roman Reigns Finishes Year as Champion

With a current championship reign that is well over 1000 days, there is little doubt that Roman Reigns losing the championship will be the biggest storyline of the year. The problem is that it will be in 2024 when he loses the belt, not in 2023.

Whether it is Cody Rhodes, Carmelo Hayes or another yet-to-be-determined challenger, there is little doubt that Reigns will retain his gold through the remainder of the year before eventually dropping it in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40.

There is still too much meat left on the bone with The Bloodline storyline to take the title off the champion just yet. Not only does he have a match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, but he also still needs to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in one-on-one matches.

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre or another top star will eventually win the Royal Rumble and likely be the one to dethrone the champion, but that will come after utterly dominating the second half of 2023 just as he has the first.

Reigns' reign will continue for the foreseeable future.

Ronda Rousey is Champion Again

Since joining WWE, Ronda Rousey has been booked sporadically, stifled by poor storytelling and injuries. She is too big of a star not to be featured more prominently on television, though, and by the end of the year, she will be the Raw or SmackDown women's champion.

Rousey's current storyline with friend Shayna Baszler has been excellent so far, showcasing the former UFC champion's ability to cut a promo when she believes in the content she's being asked to say. With a well-defined character and a believable attitude, the MMA legend is on the right trajectory again.

After disposing of Baszler, Rousey should once again rise to the ranks of the women's division before ultimately beating Asuka at Survivor Series.

Not only would Rousey have the star power needed to help carry the company through the winter holiday lull period, but she would also build the legitimacy of the title and set up a long-term storyline for WrestleMania.

The women's divisions on both Raw and SmackDown have been booked lackluster at best over the first half of the year, but Rousey has the ability in the ring and on the mic, as well as the star power, needed to put the division on her back and carry it through the rest of 2023.

Lashley and Street Profits Hold Gold

Bobby Lashley's most recent run with the world title was enjoyable, but he deserves so much more. The hope is that his affiliation with the Street Profits will mutually benefit everyone involved.

By the end of 2023, Lashley should hold a singles championship on the main roster and the street profits should hold tag team gold.

Time and time again, Lashley has proven to be the ultimate team player, performing well during every story and the feud he's been given, and excelling as a character in the right programs. His run with the world championship didn't last long enough, and it's time for the company to right that wrong.

The Street Profits are also profoundly talented and remain one of the most popular acts in the company, but a lack of storyline development and character depth has left them on the sidelines. With Lashley pulling them under his wing, the new trio could become absolutely unstoppable on any brand they appear.

While on the surface the trio looks like a Hurt Business spin-off, the three men genuinely need each other in this moment and a partnership should help them earn gold by Christmas.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).