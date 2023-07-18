Travis d'Arnaud, Braves Agree to 1-Year, $8M Contract for 2024 MLB Season

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Travis d'Arnaud is staying in Atlanta for at least one more season.

The Braves announced Tuesday that they have signed d'Arnaud to a one-year, $8 million contract for the 2024 campaign that includes an $8 million club option for 2025 with no buyout.

D'Arnaud has been a staple at catcher for the Braves since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, but this extension comes as somewhat of a surprise given the addition of Sean Murphy.

The Braves acquired Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics ahead of the 2023 season and he has emerged as Atlanta's starting catcher, putting d'Arnaud on the bench.

D'Arnaud could easily be a starting catcher in Major League Baseball, and it's worth wondering what he could have received on the open market. The 34-year-old has appeared in 38 games this season and is slashing .265/.338/.478 with eight home runs and 23 RBI.

D'Arnaud's best season in Atlanta came in 2022 when he earned an All-Star selection after slashing .268/.319/.472 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI in 107 games.

Before joining the Braves, d'Arnaud spent six and a half seasons with the New York Mets and also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now that he's returning to the Braves in 2024, Atlanta will have its star-studded catching tandem together for at least one more season as they pursue another World Series title since capturing the 2021 championship.

The Braves are currently one of the best teams in baseball, sitting first in the National League East with a 61-31 record. Not only are they expected to be a serious contender for the World Series this fall, but they should continue to be a contender for the foreseeable future.