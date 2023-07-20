Yankees' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

With a 16-22 record since the beginning of June, the New York Yankees are quickly falling out of the postseason race, and the next few weeks will go a long way in deciding how they approach the trade deadline.

Whether it's a short-term rental or someone with multiple years of remaining control, finding another outfielder has been an ongoing need for the past several years, and ideally it would also be a right-handed hitter to prove more balance to the lineup.

Ahead, we've highlighted two players the team should target and also taken a quick look at two guys they would be wise to avoid.