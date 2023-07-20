Yankees' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade DeadlineJuly 20, 2023
Yankees' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
With a 16-22 record since the beginning of June, the New York Yankees are quickly falling out of the postseason race, and the next few weeks will go a long way in deciding how they approach the trade deadline.
Whether it's a short-term rental or someone with multiple years of remaining control, finding another outfielder has been an ongoing need for the past several years, and ideally it would also be a right-handed hitter to prove more balance to the lineup.
Ahead, we've highlighted two players the team should target and also taken a quick look at two guys they would be wise to avoid.
Target: Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals
One outfielder the Yankees have been tied to in early rumors is St. Louis Cardinals switch-hitter Dylan Carlson:
The 24-year-old was the No. 9 prospect in baseball at the start of the 2021 season, according to Baseball America, and he posted a 115 OPS+ and 3.1 WAR to finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting that year.
That has been his peak performance to this point, but his remaining potential and club control through the 2026 season makes him an appealing high-upside target.
Target: Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas has been one of the few bright spots on the Washington Nationals roster this year, hitting .293/.342/.488 for a 130 OPS+ with 24 doubles, 15 home runs, 51 RBI and 2.8 WAR in 93 games.
The 27-year-old is controllable through the 2025 season, and he also addresses the team's need for another right-handed bat, so he could be the perfect target if the Nationals are willing to entertain offers.
The asking price will be high, but the Yankees have the prospects to swing a deal and he would address a glaring need.
Players to Avoid
Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
The Yankees have been linked to Bellinger, but he would not address the need for a right-handed bat or provide any value beyond the 2023 season as a two-month rental. The 2019 NL MVP is enjoying a terrific bounce-back season, hitting .308/.365/.523 with 2.5 WAR in 63 games playing on a one-year, $17.5 million deal.
Randal Grichuk, Colorado Rockies
Grichuk has emerged as a sneaky good trade chip for the Rockies, hitting .300/.364/.473 for a 115 OPS+ with 24 extra-base hits in 55 games. The 31-year-old is in the final season of a five-year, $52 million deal, and he would be a nice rental target for the Yankees, but if they are going to part with prospect talent it needs to be for players who can help beyond 2023 with the playoffs far from guaranteed this year.