Thunder 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered last season with low expectations after coming off a 24-58 campaign. A team perhaps best known at that juncture for stockpiling draft picks and young talent while looking toward the future wasn't taken seriously as a playoff threat, and it's easy to see why after a year where they finished second-last in the 15-team Western Conference.

However, OKC wowed naysayers in 2022-23, sneaking into the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed following a 40-42 season. The Thunder even defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a win-and-in game.

There were plenty of reasons for the team's surge up the standings, starting with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who earned All-NBA First Team honors after averaging 31.4 points on 51.0 percent shooting per game. The 25-year-old is a bona fide franchise player and superstar who has this team on the risee.

But Gilgeous-Alexander received plenty of help last season. Backcourt mate Josh Giddey continued to stuff the box score with 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The breakout star, though, was All-Rookie First Team member Jalen Williams, who scored 14.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting. He also amassed 1.4 steals per game, second on the team behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.6 steals per contest.

Other players filled their roles admirably. Isaiah Joe hit 40.9 percent of his three-pointers. Rookie Jaylin Williams provided valuable minutes after moving into a starter's role midseason. And Lugentz Dort finished third on the team in scoring and second in three-pointers made.

Now they'll all get some assistance from former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Holmgren lit up the summer league and showed great promise, but he unfortunately missed all of last year with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

With the schedule dropping Thursday, here's a look at some details, including the season opener and a link to their slate. You can also find some thoughts on a few notable upcoming opponents as well a record prediction.

2023-24 Thunder Schedule Details

Season Opener: At Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 25 (8 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: +8500 (bet $100 to win $8,500), per FanDuel

Full Schedule: The full schedule is available on NBA.com.

Top Matchups

Denver Nuggets

Naturally, any matchup with a defending NBA champion is worth circling on the calendar, and the Denver Nuggets are no exception.

Denver looks primed for a repeat run to the title with its core four of two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. returning.

These games will be good litmus tests for the Thunder to see where they are really at in their rebuilding process.

Boston Celtics

With all due respect to the Sacramento Kings and their 176-175 double overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Thunder authored the most impressive offensive performance last year when they dropped 150 points in regulation against the eventual No. 2 seed Celtics without Gilgeous-Alexander.

The C's are pegged as slight championship favorites this year, and they undoubtedly will have that game on their mind when they face off against the Thunder again.

But OKC will have Gilgeous-Alexander and presumably Holmgren now as well, so the Celtics' revenge efforts may be met with plenty of resistance.

Season Forecast

The Thunder return last season's core and also add some new faces to the active roster, including Holmgren and Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, selected 10th overall. He should provide some backcourt depth and defensive toughness immediately.

If everyone continues their development and upward trajectories, it's hard not to be optimistic about where this team can go. Holmgren is also a huge boost to this team's frontcourt, and he could be the X-factor between the Thunder fighting for a playoff spot or safely landing in the postseason.

Overall, it's hard to not like where the Thunder are headed right now, and it's easy to be bullish about their prospects. The guess here is that OKC takes a massive leap and finishes in the top six in the Western Conference.

Record Prediction: 50-32