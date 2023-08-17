Warriors 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA's last dynasty is hoping to return to glory in 2024.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a grueling 2022-23 campaign that saw them finish with a 44-38 record and fall to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. It was just over a year ago that the Dubs claimed the 2022 NBA title, giving them their fourth championship in the previous eight years.

For the most part, Golden State kept the band together by re-signing star forward Draymond Green to keep him as the defensive specialist and offensive catalyst for the star duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

However, the Warriors will have a new face in their orchestra after sending promising young guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul, who had been one of Golden State's top rivals over the past few years. Veterans like point guard Cory Joseph and stretch forward Dario Saric were brought in to add some depth. The team also selected shooting guard Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

It remains to be seen if the new faces will be able to work in harmony with the longtime frontmen to create a sweet symphony on the court and bring the Warriors back to championship contention.

Here's a look at the schedule they will be facing this time around.

2023-24 Warriors Schedule Details

Season Opener: Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. Phoenix Suns

Championship Odds: +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400), per FanDuel

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Phoenix Suns (First game: Oct. 24)

After making the biggest trade of the offseason so far, the Phoenix Suns established themselves as the favorites to represent the West in the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Suns acquired three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to pair with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, creating the most potent offensive trio in the league. All three of them averaged at least 20 points and five assists last season.

Phoenix should also be a revamped team on the defensive end after hiring Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams. His presence should help turn around the lackluster production of former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, who is coming off a disappointing showing in the playoffs.

Facing the Suns four times this season will give the Warriors a litmus test of how they fare against elite teams. The matchup will feature a familiar face in Durant, who won two NBA titles with Golden State, and it will also give Paul the chance to get revenge against his former team.

If the Warriors hope to win a title, they likely will have to go through the Suns to make it out of the West. Performing well against Phoenix during the regular season will be crucial to Golden State's championship outlook.

Memphis Grizzlies (First game: Jan. 15)

Arguably the biggest rivalry in the NBA today, the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies have three matchups on the schedule this season, and fireworks should be expected in all of them.

Golden State and Memphis split the season series 2-2 in 2022-23, with the home team winning each game. Of course, every matchup featured some heavy trash-talking.

The Grizzlies will look a little different this year, as they acquired 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics. Frequent Warriors agitator Dillon Brooks is gone after signing with the Houston Rockets, and star point guard Ja Morant will be absent for the first 25 games of the season due to a suspension.

Still, Memphis has maintained the core that helped the team finish second in the West last season with a 51-31 record. The Grizzlies are likely to be one of the top teams in the conference once again, so the Warriors will have to bring their A-game if they hope to get past their rivals.

Season Forecast

It's not easy to gauge the regular-season ceiling for the Warriors this year.

An aging team got older with the addition of Paul in place of Poole, and there weren't any other changes to the roster that would make a significant difference next year.

For Golden State to be a true contender, Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will need to perform at the level that earned the franchise a championship in 2022. Green will have to turn the clock back to where he was a consistent contributor on offense while also anchoring the team's defense.

It will also take some contributions from the Warriors' younger players for them to truly be among the elite teams in the league. Jonathan Kuminga is expected to take a leap forward in his third NBA season, and the presence of Paul should help expand his game. Moses Moody and Gary Payton II will also be counted on to provide energy and production off the bench.

In a perfect world, the Warriors would get healthy seasons from their star players and remain a competitive team for the entire year. However, the days of Golden State being head and shoulders above the rest of the NBA are long gone.

A playoff spot is likely in the cards for the Warriors this year, but it will not be an easy road for the league's last dynasty team.

Record Prediction: 46-36