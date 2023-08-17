Magic 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Candice Ward/Getty Images

After being named the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero made a bold prediction for the Orlando Magic's 2023-24 season.

"Next year it's playoffs or bust, for me and for everyone," Banchero said in April. "That's all we're worried about. That's all I'm worried about, and all the guys are focused on."

After accumulating a league-worst 289-512 record over the last 10 seasons, it feels like time for the Magic to trend in the right direction. Here's the schedule they'll be facing as they look to turn things around next season.

2022-23 Magic Schedule Details

Season Opener: Wednesday, Oct. 25 vs. Houston Rockets (7 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: +35000 (bet $100 to win $3,500), per FanDuel

Full Schedule: The full schedule is available on NBA.com.

Top Matchups

Miami Heat

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Magic will be led back into playoff competitiveness by youth. The Heat, fresh out of a trip to the NBA Finals, are powered by veterans like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, making them an intriguing matchup for Orlando.

Miami won three games of this matchup last season, but they did not come easy. One Heat victory came in overtime. Orlando was able to get payback with an overtime victory of their own.

If the Magic improve next season, this rivalry could as well.

Boston Celtics

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Celtics' disappointing playoff finish does not erase their 57-25 record, second-best in the NBA. Despite that regular-season record, the Magic matched up well against the 2022-23 Celtics.

Orlando won three times against Boston, including back-to-back victories in December. Their defense was able to stifle Boston's attempts from behind the arc and showed that this team has the ability to compete with contenders.

The Magic will hope this matchup keeps working in their favor as they seek to establish a more consistent offense next season.

Philadelphia 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Markelle Fultz spent two seasons with the Sixers from 2017 to 2019, but was not able to play against Philadelphia in a Magic uniform until this January due to years of injuries.

When Fultz finally got the chance to show off against his old team, he put up a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists on January 30. He was a nuisance on defense and frustrated the Sixers by forcing multiple turnovers. Hopefully, Fultz will be able to stay healthy next season and continue making this a must-watch matchup.

Season Forecast

After guaranteeing another year for Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, the Magic are likely going to be deploying a similar roster to what Orlando put up in 2022-23. Given that this roster missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season, that doesn't necessarily sound like a great plan.

That playoff miss was closer than it seemed, however. Despite a 5-20 season start, the Magic finished the campaign out 29-28 and was the last team to be eliminated from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

Their 34-48 record was a 12-win improvement from 2021-22. They have reason to expect further improvement next season.

This summer, the Magic added two first-round picks in guard Anthony Black and guard/forward Jett Howard. They also have acquired veteran forward Joe Ingles.

Those additions will provide depth behind Fultz, who finally had a mostly-healthy season after several injury-riddled years; Banchero, who is coming out of a stellar rookie season; and Franz Wagner, who is looking to build on a breakout 18.6 point-per-game campaign.

If Fultz is able to put up a fully healthy season, these first-rounders turn out and Banchero and Wagner can continue improving, this team could be better next season, although that partially depends on the health of previously injury-prone players like Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr. Given some injury luck, these offseason additions could be enough to get the Magic back into the postseason race in their third season under Jamahl Mosley.

Record Prediction: 40-42

