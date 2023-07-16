Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Rays Expected to Call Angels Ahead of 2023 MLB Deadline

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Like every other contender around the league, the Tampa Bay Rays are planning on checking in on a potential deal for Angels' superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.

Topkin reported that the organization will be making a call to Los Angeles to explore the possibility of bringing the AL MVP front-runner to Florida, not much of a shock there.

And although the the prospect of the game's best player joining the best team in MLB is an exciting proposition, Topkin added that it's not likely to happen.

That is if the Angels and owner Arte Moreno finally decide to let the superstar go instead of potentially losing him for nothing in free agency this offseason, where he's expected to command somewhere in the $600 million range.

Moreno has remained committed to keeping Ohtani with the squad in hopes of retaining him as a free agent, unlikely as it may be with the organization being seemingly incapable of building a contender.

It was reported Saturday that the Angels would be in "listening mode" ahead of the deadline and that they'd want "multiple top-100 type prospects to begin the conversation," according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

With a top 10 farm system, the Rays could offer a package loaded with good prospects in exchange for Ohtani.

ESPN's Buster Olney said that the Rays may be a "wild card" to land Ohtani and that they may be "uniquely aggressive" to pursue him while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday.

However, with a superstar like that, a bidding war is sure to ensue and that isn't something Tampa Bay will likely win, per Topkin. The organization hasn't been known for going all in on one player, opting to build their farm system and develop elite prospects, which they've done incredibly well over the years.

At 60-35, the Rays have the best record in the American League and the second-best in all of the majors, only trailing the Atlanta Braves at 61-30. If they're able to add Ohtani, they'll be the runaway favorites to win the World Series.