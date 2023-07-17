Raiders Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Raiders Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being CutJuly 17, 2023
It's shaping up to be a rebuilding year for the Las Vegas Raiders, who tried running it back with a 2021 playoff roster in 2022 but fell short. Now, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are looking to reload and build for the future instead of the present.
We've already seen veterans like Derek Carr and Darren Waller jettisoned this offseason. Over the next few weeks, more Raiders will inevitably follow. While Las Vegas can carry up to 90 players throughout training camp, only 53 can make the active roster.
Las Vegas veterans will report on July 25, and the Raiders will have until August 29 to decide which 53 players are best suited to play in 2023 and, in many cases, develop for 2024 and beyond.
Below, we'll examine three Raiders veterans who will need strong training camps to make the 53-player roster. We'll dive into each player's unique situation and how they could potentially help Las Vegas if they do avoid being cut.
WR Phillip Dorsett
It became clear this offseason that McDaniels and Ziegler were looking to bring in "their guys," and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett could certainly qualify. The 30-year-old spent three seasons under McDaniels with the New England Patriots before moving on in 2021.
Dorsett knows McDaniels' schemes and should be able to make a seamless transition as a speedy complementary receiver in the Las Vegas offense.
However, Dorsett will have to show that he can still be a difference-making deep threat to make the team. He recorded just 367 receiving yards over the last two seasons combined and provided a passer rating of only 58.0 when targeted last season.
Dorsett hasn't returned kicks since the 2015 season, so he isn't likely to bring special-teams value.
After signing Jakobi Meyers in free agency, the Raiders have their top two wideouts in Meyers and Davante Adams. Slot specialist Hunter Renfrow appears likely to return as well.
"The Raiders haven't received any trade offers, according to a league source," The Athletic's Tashan Reed wrote last month.
Third-round rookie Tre Tucker is also a near-lock to make the roster, which will leave Dorsett battling the likes of Keelan Cole Sr. DeAndre Carter and Cam Sims for an ancillary role.
While releasing Dorsett would save only $992,500 against the cap, that's a substantial amount for a team with $3 million in cap space.
TE O.J. Howard
The Raiders traded Waller to the New York Giants and signed veteran tight ends O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper to help replace him. Their experience and veteran leadership could be valuable in the wake of Waller's departure.
However, Las Vegas also snagged former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the draft. Mayer is a pro-ready prospect who will have a good shot at securing the starting job in training camp.
This will likely leave Howard and Hooper competing with the likes of Jespeer Horsted, who appeared in 15 games last season, and Cole Fotheringham for backup/complementary role.
A lot will hinge on how many tight ends the Raiders decide to carry into the regular season. Given their cap situation, however, keeping a fifth tight end doesn't seem practical. Horsted spent time in the offense last season, and Fotheringham showed some growth on the practice squad.
"Cole was a guy who had showed the ability in practice during our competitive periods to be able to get open and catch the football, and he also has an edge and a toughness to him that allowed him to be competitive as a run-blocker," Ziegler told Eddie Paskal of the Raiders' Upon Further Review podcast.
Howard simply hasn't shown much in recent years, last topping 150 receiving yards in 2019. He'll have to show a lot more in camp to earn a roster spot over a young player with upside like Horsted of Fotheringham.
DT Matthew Butler
Defensive tackle Matthew Butler, a 2022 fifth-round pick, was selected by the current regime. That should give him at least a fair chance of sticking with the Raiders in 2023. Defensive-line depth is always valuable, and Butler can provide that.
However, Butler will still need a strong camp to avoid being relegated to the practice squad. Butler didn't see much playing time as a rookie, appearing in only six games, playing only 58 snaps and finishing with five tackles.
The issue for Butler is that Las Vegas isn't likely to carry more than five or six defensive tackles on the active roster. McDaniels and Co. drafted two new ones this spring, taking Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera.
The two rookies may have a little more leeway than Butler, who will also be competing with the likes of Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Neil Farrell Jr. and John Jenkins for a roster spot. Nichols was a 17-game starter last season and is probably a near-lock to make the roster.
Jerry Tillery, who was re-signed on a two-year, $6.8 million deal this offseason, appears to be a near-lock as well. He was claimed off waivers in November and obviously show Las Vegas enough to earn a long-term commitment.
After showing very little as a rookie in 2023, Butler will need to show a lot more in camp to prove that he deserves a spot on the back end of the rotation.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.