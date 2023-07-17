Raiders Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It's shaping up to be a rebuilding year for the Las Vegas Raiders, who tried running it back with a 2021 playoff roster in 2022 but fell short. Now, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are looking to reload and build for the future instead of the present.



We've already seen veterans like Derek Carr and Darren Waller jettisoned this offseason. Over the next few weeks, more Raiders will inevitably follow. While Las Vegas can carry up to 90 players throughout training camp, only 53 can make the active roster.



Las Vegas veterans will report on July 25, and the Raiders will have until August 29 to decide which 53 players are best suited to play in 2023 and, in many cases, develop for 2024 and beyond.



Below, we'll examine three Raiders veterans who will need strong training camps to make the 53-player roster. We'll dive into each player's unique situation and how they could potentially help Las Vegas if they do avoid being cut.

