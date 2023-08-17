2023-24 NBA Schedule: Breaking Down Top 10 Games of the Season

0 of 10

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The era of NBA parity may be upon us.

Last season saw the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks dumped out of the playoffs in the first round. The Miami Heat went from the play-in tournament to the NBA Finals. The Denver Nuggets looked to be backsliding into the postseason before emerging as deserving champions.

Thanks in part to the new collective bargaining agreement, this may be the new normal in a league where the power typically resided with a small handful of franchises.

Whether that generates more interest in the regular season remains to be seen, but there are certainly some intriguing matchups coming in the months ahead.