Victor Wembanyama's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Spurs Roster

The inevitable became reality on Tuesday after the San Antonio Spurs selected 7'5" French superstar Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

Player: Victor Wembanyama

Position: PF/C

Height: 7'5"

Pro Comparison: Anthony Davis

Scouting Report: The NBA has never seen a 7'5" player with Wembanyama's skill set for self-creation, shot-making and passing. He'll have the chance to dominate stretches of games just with his tools and mobility for finishing and defense, but outrageous fluidity as a driver, shooter and post player could also turn Wembanyama into one of the game's top half-court scorers as well.

Spurs Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Victor Wembanyama, C: Rookie scale contract

Keldon Johnson, SG: $20M (2027)

Doug McDermott, SF: $13.8M (2024)

Devonte' Graham, PG: $12.1M (2025)

Zach Collins, C: $7.7M (2024)

Khem Birch, C: $7M (2024)

Devin Vassell, SG: $5.9M (2024)

Jeremy Sochan, PF: $5.3M (2026)

Malaki Branham, SG: $3.1M (2026)

Blake Wesley, SG: $2.5M (2026)

Charles Bassey, C: $2M (2026)

Free Agents

Romeo Langford, SG: RFA

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: UFA

Tre Jones, PG: RFA

Gorgui Dieng, C: UFA

Sandro Mamukelashvili, C: RFA

Julian Champagnie, SF: RFA

Dominick Barlow, PF: RFA

The consensus No. 1 overall prospect and possibly the best amateur player to come to the NBA ranks since LeBron James has now made the next step to the professional ranks.

Expectations are high for the 19-year-old, but he's already proven to be sensational on a professional level after starring for Metropolitans 92 in France's top pro league. He averaged 21.6 points on 47.0 percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 32.1 minutes per game.

Simply put, Wembanyama is one of the most unique players ever to arrive in the NBA. He's a 7'5" big man with guard skills, great handles and a three-point shot. But he's equally as adept at doing the dirty work down low, playing great defense and piling up the boards.

Wembanyama should be a franchise-changing talent for the Spurs as they look to turn their fortunes around with him as the centerpiece.

The Spurs got lucky once before in the lottery when they got the No. 1 pick in 1997 and landed forward Tim Duncan, who led San Antonio to five NBA titles. Now they have another franchise centerpiece in Wembanyama, who could very well lead San Antonio back to championship glory.

Success probably won't come overnight for this young team, but the tutelage of legendary coach Gregg Popovich and the mentorship of past Spurs stars in Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili arguably makes San Antonio the best landing spot for Wembanyama.