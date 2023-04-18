NBA Player Calls Grizzlies 'Annoying': 'They Don't Say S--t When They're Losing'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have developed a reputation for being a brash, chippy squad. And not everyone around the NBA is a fan.

"They're front-runners," an anonymous player told Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic. "They're just extra. They talk when they're winning. They don't say s--t when they're losing. Their whole thing over there is just annoying."

Not every player has been anonymous about the Grizzlies this season, however. Draymond Green went off on the Grizzlies, and Dillon Brooks in particular, during a segment on his podcast in March (8:51 mark):

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They're actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. And he says his game is cool. Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. ... Your level of understanding the game of basketball is at a fan level. And yet you're running around talking about a dynasty. The dynasty starts after you, not with you. And that's just a fact. Cuz I know dynasty-like players, and they aren't clowns. That doesn't work when building a dynasty. Take it from me. I actually know. Clowns don't work building a dynasty, my man."

Even former players had thoughts on all the talking the Grizzlies have done this season.

"The Grizzlies talk too much. They got to start playing. They're like, well, we're not worried about anybody in the West; we're worried about the [Boston] Celtics in the East," NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley said in February. "Man, y'all ain't got out of the West, yet. Y'all ain't done nothing. So they need to quit talking and start playing."

So there you have it—the Grizzlies' reputation precedes them. Now that the playoffs have started, it's time to back up all that yapping.