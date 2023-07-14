Wimbledon Tennis 2023 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will try to win his fifth straight Wimbledon title against the one player on tour who can match his level at the moment.

Djokovic will face off with Carlos Alcaraz for the third time in his career, and for the first time in a Grand Slam final.

Alcaraz, the top seed in the men's singles draw, fell to Djokovic in their only previous Grand Slam meeting. Djokovic defeated the Spaniard in four sets in the 2023 French Open semifinals.

Alcaraz is after his first Wimbledon title and second overall Grand Slam crown. He won his only other major final appearance at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Wimbledon Men's Final Info

Date: Sunday, July 16

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Preview

Djokovic is one win away from sweeping the first three major titles of 2023.

The 36-year-old Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open and beat Casper Ruud to win the French Open.

Alcaraz is the sixth different player to face Djokovic in his last six Grand Slam finals. Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini and Nick Kyrgios in the last two Wimbledon finals. His only loss in that span came at the 2021 U.S. Open against Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic is 11-2 in his last 13 Grand Slam final appearances. He owns a 23-11 record in his 34 Grand Slam finals.

Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and he has found a way to keep the younger generation of players at bay.

Alcaraz has an opportunity to earn a rare breakthrough against Djokovic from his generation of players.

The Spaniard is in the best possible form to combat Djokovic. He beat No. 6 seed Holger Rune and Medvedev, the No. 3 seed, in straight sets in the last two rounds.

Alcaraz has dropped only two sets in the entire tournament, the same number of sets has Djokovic dropped.

The No. 1 seed probably has to raise his game to another level to deal with Djokovic's skills on the Wimbledon grass court.

Djokovic is 7-1 in Wimbledon finals. His only loss came in 2013 against Andy Murray, and that was his last defeat on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

Sunday's final marks the first time the two players will face off outside of a clay court. Alcaraz won their first meeting in three sets last year in Madrid, and Djokovic returned the favor in four sets at Roland Garros last month.

The hope for Sunday's final is that it goes at least four sets and is a true battle between the winningest male major champion of all time and the most impressive star of the new generation of top players.