Kazuyoshi Miura, World's Oldest Pro Footballer, Agrees to New Oliveirense Contract

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Nearly 40 years since he got his start in professional football and Kazuyoshi Miura still isn't ready to give it up just yet.

Miura, 56, is the world's oldest footballer and he just extended his contract with U.D. Oliverinese of the Portuguese second division for an undisclosed amount of time, according to BBC Sport. He joined the club back in January after having played for the Suzuka Point Getters in 2022.

Having played all over the world, Miura has been with Yokohama FC since 2005 and had 278 appearances with the club but has been placed on loan over the last couples of seasons as he searches for game time.

He had three appearances with Oliverinese for a total of 28 minutes, 26 of which came in the team's 4-3 win over Leixoes. He was later named Man of the Match.

Miura has also had stops in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia as part of an illustrious and legendary career that began 37 years ago in 1986.

In addition to his storied club success, Miura is also a hero for his country, scoring 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan. He last played for the nation in 2000.

Miura has even talked about playing until he's 60, which looks plausible at this point.