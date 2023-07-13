Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent Has 'Legitimate Chance' to Start over D'Angelo Russell

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent this offseason, he was widely expected to be a depth addition behind veteran floor general D'Angelo Russell. However, it sounds like the starting position will be up for grabs.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, "this is an open competition and Vincent has a legitimate chance to steal the starting job."

Russell re-signed with the Lakers on a reported two-year, $36 million contract last week. They added Vincent on a three-year, $33 million deal when free agency opened at the end of June. It was a massive reward for the former undrafted free agent.

Vincent spent the first four years of his career in Miami and made a name for himself after his emergence during the playoffs that helped the Heat make a run to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. He started all 22 postseason games and averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.

Buha explained why he believes Vincent has the chance to unseat Russell as the starter and also noted that the 27-year-old will likely have a significant role on the team even if he doesn't open the season in the starting lineup.

"He is the better defender than Russell and a more natural off-ball fit as a lower-usage catch-and-shoot threat. Unlike Russell, Vincent's defensive chops prevent him from being played off the floor in the postseason, as he showed during the Heat's Finals run," Buha wrote. "At a minimum, Vincent is the early closer, much as Dennis Schröder often was last season, especially in critical matchups that require two-way players."

The Lakers also added point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 pick in last month's NBA draft, so they will have some solid depth at the position as they try to build on the momentum of this past season.

Los Angeles made a run to the Western Conference Finals and is expected to compete for a title next year.