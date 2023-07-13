Texas' Steve Sarkisian Says Big 12 Title Would Be 'A Great Send-Off' Before SEC Move

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns football program enters its final season in the Big 12 with high expectations before making the switch to the SEC, and head coach Steve Sarkisian is chasing something the team hasn't accomplished since 2009—winning the conference title.

When asked if the 2023 season could be a career-defining one for him, Sarkisian told ESPN's Heather Dinich:

"I'd be lying if I wasn't saying that I want to win a championship. There's no question, and I feel like I've had good teams in the past. I haven't been able to do it. When you get into coaching, I'm a highly competitive guy. I would love to win a championship. I would love to win a championship our last year in the Big 12."

Sarkisian added: "It'd be a great send-off. The Big 12 and Texas have been great partners for decades. For us to try to get into that game at the end of the year as a send-off would be awesome."

Texas has won just three Big 12 titles since the conference's formation in 1996. The Longhorns claimed the title in 1996, 2005 and 2009.

Sarkisian took over as head coach of the Longhorns following the 2020 season. He led the team to a 5-7 finish in 2021 and an 8-5 finish in 2022, including a loss to the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl.

Winning an SEC title would be a great way for Texas to cap off its career in the Big 12, especially with the competition expected to be much tougher in the SEC in 2024 and beyond alongside the likes of Alabama, Georgia and LSU.