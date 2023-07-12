Raiders' Players Who Won't Live up to Hype in 2023 Season

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders were a team crushed by a few players who did not live up to their hype last season.

The Raiders took two massive swings last offseason. Trading for Davante Adams was a big one. That worked out well. He posted another 1,500-yard season and was one of the best receivers in football.

However, signing Chandler Jones turned out to be a bust last season. The veteran went from 10.5 sacks in 2021 to just 4.5 in his first season donning the Silver and Black.

His disappointing season was an aggravating factor for a defense that was among the league's worst.

Unfortunately, there are players who underperform compared to their expectations every season. While the Raiders as a whole might be a better team in 2023, there are sure to be a few players who don't live up to their hype.

Here's a look at three who could underperform.