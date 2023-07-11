MLB Players Want Pitch Clock Rule Change for Playoffs, MLBPA's Tony Clark Says

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

While the pitch clock has been a resounding success in the 2023 MLB regular season, players would like to see the league consider tweaking the timing rules for the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark explained players want an adjustment in the postseason "that will afford them and those watching a chance to take a few extra seconds here and there and a deep breath."

Clark also mentioned he's been open to the idea of reducing the regular-season schedule from 162 games, but the union quickly dismisses it when the league tries to use that as an excuse to cut back on player salaries.

