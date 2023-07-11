X

    MLB Players Want Pitch Clock Rule Change for Playoffs, MLBPA's Tony Clark Says

    Adam WellsJuly 11, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 27: The pitch clock is seen behind Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles as he walks to the plate to bat against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 27, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    While the pitch clock has been a resounding success in the 2023 MLB regular season, players would like to see the league consider tweaking the timing rules for the playoffs.

    Speaking to reporters ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark explained players want an adjustment in the postseason "that will afford them and those watching a chance to take a few extra seconds here and there and a deep breath."

    Clark also mentioned he's been open to the idea of reducing the regular-season schedule from 162 games, but the union quickly dismisses it when the league tries to use that as an excuse to cut back on player salaries.

    Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich

    Tony Clark says he's open to discussing a season with fewer than 162 games, but, "We have had conversations about the length of schedule in past negotiations … That conversation often stops with the conversation that we had during COVID, which is rolling back player salaries."

