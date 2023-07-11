2023 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

0 of 3

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB draft has brought a fresh wave of promising young talent to baseball's minor league ranks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off this year's action by taking LSU right-hander Paul Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Washington Nationals made history at No. 2 overall when they took his LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, marking the first time in draft history that a pair of teammates have gone back-to-back to open the draft.

As expected, the next three picks were a trio of outfielders, with Max Clark (Detroit Tigers), Wyatt Langford (Texas Rangers) and Walker Jenkins (Minnesota Twins) long viewed as the remainder of a five-player top-tier of talent.

The biggest surprise of the first round is the fact that in a deep class of high school shortstops with first-round tools, Arjun Nimmala was the first one off the board at No. 20 overall to the Toronto Blue Jays, while several players from that demographic expected to be first-round picks slipped out of the opening round.

Ahead we've provided an all-encompassing grade for all 30 teams based on early impressions of their 2023 draft class. That's followed by a closer look at the best and the worst of this year's draft.