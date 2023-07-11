5 NFL Players Who Won't Use Expanded Roles to Produce Like Stars in 2023

1 of 5

The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2023 season with a new starting quarterback for just the second time since the 1993 campaign and first since Aaron Rodgers took over the role from Brett Favre in 2008. Expectations will be high for Jordan Love to seamlessly fill the massive shoes of his predecessors, but it's never easy for a young quarterback to take over an offense early in their careers.

While Love has had the advantage of learning and working behind Rodgers for three years, he offers little in the way of meaningful in-game experience. Since he was drafted No. 26 overall in 2020, the Utah State product has drawn just one start and only got on the field for 10 contests in total, with most of those appearances being mop-up duty late in blowouts. The 24-year-old has thrown just 83 passes in the NFL, completing 50 of them for 606 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions.

It is somewhat concerning that Love's lone career start didn't go well. During his sophomore season in 2021, the signal-caller replaced a banged-up Rodgers for a Week 9 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Love failed to spark the offense in that matchup, finishing the day having completed 19 of his 34 passing attempts for 190 yards and one touchdown. That 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard late in the fourth quarter was Green Bay's lone score in an uninspiring 13-7 defeat.

It remains to be seen if Love has made major strides since that showing. It's certainly possible given he had another full year to grasp the offense and practice. He looked good against the eventual NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 last year, completing six-of-nine passing attempts for 113 yards and a touchdown. While that was a promising display, it'll be impossible to tell if Love is the right guy for the job in Titletown until the 2023 campaign begins.

Expect the Packers to ease Love into things, leaning on their ground attack and defense to keep them competitive while Love gets comfortable in his elevated role. That strategy may help his long-term outlook, but it certainly won't result in Love becoming a star quarterback in his first year starting.